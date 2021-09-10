SK Innovation 250,000 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 34,800 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 51,500 DN 300

Hansae 22,800 UP 950

LX HAUSYS 85,000 DN 5,300

Youngone Corp 42,800 UP 1,900

CSWIND 75,300 DN 1,000

GKL 15,950 UP 200

KOLON IND 94,900 UP 2,500

HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 7,920 UP 110

emart 170,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY449 50 UP850

KOLMAR KOREA 47,500 UP 700

HANJINKAL 62,800 UP 800

DoubleUGames 58,000 UP 500

CUCKOO 23,650 UP 100

COSMAX 132,000 UP 5,500

MANDO 61,400 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 925,000 UP 12,000

INNOCEAN 59,600 UP 900

Doosan Bobcat 41,200 DN 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 UP 800

Netmarble 122,500 0

KRAFTON 447,000 DN 28,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65400 UP100

ORION 123,500 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,400 UP 50

BGF Retail 181,000 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 301,000 DN 2,500

HDC-OP 28,650 UP 400

HYOSUNG TNC 756,000 UP 47,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 679,000 UP 5,000

SKBS 299,500 UP 1,500

WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 UP 150

KakaoBank 68,900 DN 3,100

HYBE 269,500 DN 8,500

SK ie technology 225,500 UP 15,500

DL E&C 142,000 0

LX HOLDINGS 10,050 UP 50

(END)