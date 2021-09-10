KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 250,000 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 34,800 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 51,500 DN 300
Hansae 22,800 UP 950
LX HAUSYS 85,000 DN 5,300
Youngone Corp 42,800 UP 1,900
CSWIND 75,300 DN 1,000
GKL 15,950 UP 200
KOLON IND 94,900 UP 2,500
HanmiPharm 300,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,920 UP 110
emart 170,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY449 50 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 47,500 UP 700
HANJINKAL 62,800 UP 800
DoubleUGames 58,000 UP 500
CUCKOO 23,650 UP 100
COSMAX 132,000 UP 5,500
MANDO 61,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 925,000 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 59,600 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 41,200 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,100 UP 800
Netmarble 122,500 0
KRAFTON 447,000 DN 28,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65400 UP100
ORION 123,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,400 UP 50
BGF Retail 181,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 301,000 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 28,650 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 756,000 UP 47,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 679,000 UP 5,000
SKBS 299,500 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,950 UP 150
KakaoBank 68,900 DN 3,100
HYBE 269,500 DN 8,500
SK ie technology 225,500 UP 15,500
DL E&C 142,000 0
LX HOLDINGS 10,050 UP 50
(END)
-
