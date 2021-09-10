Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore to raise 605 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:11 September 10, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 605 billion won(US$517.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 115.1 million common shares at a price of 6,950 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!