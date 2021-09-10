Doosan Infracore to raise 605 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:11 September 10, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 605 billion won(US$517.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 115.1 million common shares at a price of 6,950 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
