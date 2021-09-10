S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 10, 2021
All News 16:34 September 10, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.074 1.061 +1.3
2-year TB 1.364 1.333 +3.1
3-year TB 1.501 1.499 +0.2
10-year TB 2.006 2.000 +0.6
2-year MSB 1.358 1.340 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.936 1.921 +1.5
91-day CD None None None
(END)
