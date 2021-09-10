Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) KOSPI ends 3-day losing streak on bargain hunting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks snapped their three-day losing streak Friday as investors attempted to pick up oversold stocks. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.06 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 3,125.76 points.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Former chief prosecutor booked on multiple charges in political meddling probe
SEOUL/GWACHEON -- The state anti-corruption investigative body has formally booked ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl on multiples charges, including abuse of power, in its widening probe into a political meddling scandal, officials said Friday, dealing a blow to his presidential bid.
An official at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in charge of the probe told reporters, "(The office) booked ex-Prosecutor General Yoon yesterday."
-----------------
8 in 10 Koreans vow to stay at home during Chuseok: poll
SEOUL -- Nearly eight out of 10 South Koreans have no plans to visit their hometowns or travel during the upcoming Chuseok holiday amid the widespread COVID-19 fears, a poll showed Friday.
In the survey of 1,001 adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 77 percent said they do not have any plans to leave their homes for more than one night during the Chuseok holiday, the autumn harvest celebration. This year's Chuseok runs from Sept. 20-22, and it will be extended by an extra two days due to a preceding weekend.
-----------------
BTS, Chris Martin talk meaning of 'Permission to Dance Challenge,' fame
SEOUL -- K-pop sensations BTS sat down with Coldplay front man Chris Martin to talk about the recent "Permission to Dance Challenge" and what it means to be famous.
In a video posted Friday (Korean time) on the weekly YouTube music show "RELEASED," Martin conducted a virtual interview with the septet about the July 23-Aug. 14 challenge, which invited people to submit 15-second videos of their renditions of dance moves from BTS' hit song "Permission to Dance."
-----------------
Appeals court increases sentence of ex-short track coach for sexually assaulting athlete
SUWON -- An appeals court on Friday increased a 10 1/2-year jail sentence handed to a former national short track speed skating coach for sexually assaulting an Olympic gold medalist.
The Suwon High Court sentenced Cho Jae-beom to 13 years in prison, rejecting his claim during appeals hearings that he had consensual sex with Shim Suk-hee as a "secondary harm" against the victim.
-----------------
Daughter denies new report ailing actress Yun is neglected
SEOUL -- The daughter of pianist Paik Kun-woo has denied a recent news report that claimed she neglected to take care of her actress mother Yun Jung-hee, who is struggling with Alzheimer's disease in France.
An MBC program on Tuesday revisited the allegation first raised in February by Yun's younger siblings in South Korea through a public petition to the presidential office.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
New cases fall back under 1,900 as infections resurge in wider Seoul
-
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
-
Typhoon Chanthu may affect S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) New cases exceed 2,000 for 2nd day amid worries over further upticks