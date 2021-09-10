Kakaopay to suspend car insurance comparison service
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kakaopay Corp., a financial unit of tech giant Kakao Corp., will suspend its car insurance comparison service later this month after providing an unauthorized brokerage service, industry sources said Friday.
Kakaopay's service to help customers find the best deal among six partnered car insurers, including Hyundai Marine and Fire Insurance Co. and DB Insurance Co., will be suspended from Sept. 25, according to the sources.
The Financial Services Commission said the online program is not advertising that simply links customers with insurers providing best deals for a fee, but is an actual financial brokerage and thereby requires a relevant business license.
After the suspension, Kakaopay will maintain its partnership with the insurers through banner advertising. Kakaopay said it will make more effort to comply with the financial regulator's guidelines.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
New cases fall back under 1,900 as infections resurge in wider Seoul
-
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
-
Typhoon Chanthu may affect S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea signs deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding to build new SLBM submarine