Top 2 clubs in K League end up in scoreless draw
ULSAN, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The two best teams in South Korean football had a scoreless draw on Friday, after a highly-entertaining match that had everything but goals.
Ulsan Hyundai FC, leaders of the K League 1, and the second-ranked Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors couldn't find the back of the net at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Ulsan still have a four-point lead over Jeonbuk, 55-51, after 28 matches.
This was their final meeting of the first phase of the season. After 33 matches, the top six clubs will be paired into Final A and the bottom six will end up in Final B in the split phase. Teams will then finish out the season by playing five more matches within their group.
With Ulsan and Jeonbuk both safely in the top-six picture, they will square off again later in the year in Final A, most likely with a title at stake.
Ulsan are riding an eight-match undefeated streak with five wins and three draws.
Playing before a season-high 5,559 fans at home, Ulsan put 12 shots on target, compared to just two by Jeonbuk.
Jeonbuk dodged some early bullets, with goalkeeper Song Bum-keun punching out a Lee Chung-yong shot just two minutes into the contest. Some four minutes later, Ulsan striker Oh Se-hun nearly poked home a loose ball after Song mishandled a pass, and the goalkeeper atoned for his miscue with a diving stop.
Ulsan's best opportunity came in the 87th minute, when Lee Dong-jun nearly headed one home after Song was caught out of position. And just as the ball was bouncing into the empty net, Jeonbuk center back Hong Jeong-ho kicked it out of harm's way at the last possible moment.
Jeonbuk have won the past four K League 1 titles, the last two of which came at the expense of Ulsan. They're going for an unprecedented fifth straight title. Ulsan hold the league record for most runner-up finishes with nine, and their last championship came in 2005.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
New cases fall back under 1,900 as infections resurge in wider Seoul
-
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
-
Typhoon Chanthu may affect S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea signs deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding to build new SLBM submarine