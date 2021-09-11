(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(6th LD) N. Korea holds midnight military parade without Kim's address, new weapons
-
New cases fall back under 1,900 as infections resurge in wider Seoul
-
(Yonhap Feature) Netflix drama generates buzz for exposing abuse in Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea signs deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding to build new SLBM submarine
-
Typhoon Chanthu may affect S. Korea next week