Korean-language dailies

-- CIO books Yoon Seok-youl over suspected political meddling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- CIO books Yoon Seok-youl over suspected political meddling (Kookmin Daily)

-- CIO conducts raid, prosecution expands probe team in political meddling probe (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon Seok-youl booked as suspect, CIO accused of election interference (Segye Times)

-- With election ahead, CIO takes aim at leading opposition contender (Chosun Ilbo)

-- CIO books Yoon Seok-youl as suspect in surprise move (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Overseas voters: 'Reply, mail-in ballots' (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl stands on CIO's knife (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kakao mulls withdrawing from some small businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party's crackdown on platform businesses widens to startups (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)