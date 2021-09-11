Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:01 September 11, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- CIO books Yoon Seok-youl over suspected political meddling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- CIO books Yoon Seok-youl over suspected political meddling (Kookmin Daily)
-- CIO conducts raid, prosecution expands probe team in political meddling probe (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl booked as suspect, CIO accused of election interference (Segye Times)
-- With election ahead, CIO takes aim at leading opposition contender (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CIO books Yoon Seok-youl as suspect in surprise move (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Overseas voters: 'Reply, mail-in ballots' (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl stands on CIO's knife (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Kakao mulls withdrawing from some small businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party's crackdown on platform businesses widens to startups (Korea Economic Daily)
