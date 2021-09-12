Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 12, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 0
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0
Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 0
Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 30
Daegu 31/19 Sunny 10
Busan 29/21 Sunny 0
(END)
