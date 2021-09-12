Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

September 12, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 0

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/20 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/24 Cloudy 30

Daegu 31/19 Sunny 10

Busan 29/21 Sunny 0

