2.1 magnitude quake hits southeastern South Korea, no damage reported
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern South Korea early Sunday, but no damage was reported.
The quake hit some 4 kilometers southeast of Changnyeong County, about 260 km southeast of Seoul, at 2:04 a.m. from a depth of 13 kilometers, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
The epicenter was located at a latitude of 35.53 degrees north and a longitude of 128.53 degrees east.
The maximum seismic intensity scale was 2, which means that the tremor can be felt only by a small number of people in a quiet state or on a higher floor.
"There will be no damage from this quake," a KMA official said.
It was the 29th quake to hit the Korean Peninsula this year, according to the KMA.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
As mandatory COVID-19 quarantine lifted, Afghan evacuees in S. Korea enjoy outdoor activities
-
September logs biggest number of bicycle accident deaths
-
(LEAD) New cases in 1,800s for second day amid spread in capital area