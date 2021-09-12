S. Korean trade minister to visit U.S. this week
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will visit the United States this week to discuss cooperation on various economic topics, including chip supply chains and vaccines, his ministry said Sunday.
Yeo will visit Washington from Monday to Friday to meet his U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai and American lawmakers to bolster economic ties between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Yeo spoke with Tai last month, but it was through a virtual meeting.
In his first face-to-face meeting with Tai, Yeo is expected to discuss cooperation in the country's key industries, like semiconductors and batteries, and ways to support South Korean firms seeking to make investments in the U.S.
Yeo, who became the trade minister in August, is also expected to touch on issues like COVID-19 vaccine supply, technology support and climate change.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
