LG Chem to produce biodegradable plastics with TK Chemical
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's biggest chemical firm, said Sunday it will produce biodegradable plastics after joining hands with a smaller local chemical company in a move to expand its presence in the eco-friendly product market.
Under the partnership with TK Chemical Corp., LG Chem will develop and produce poly butylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT).
PBAT are synthetic polymers based on fossil resources and can naturally degrade within six months after buried in soil.
The two companies said they plan to establish a PBAT production facility in South Korea by the second half of 2022.
LG Chem and TK Chemical also agreed to cooperate in other biodegradable composite materials productions.
LG Chem last month announced it will build a PBAT factory with annual production capacity of 50,000 tons and targets to begin mass-production from 2024.
TK Chemical is a subsidiary of South Korea's SM Group that is known for producing chemical fibers.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa to debut solo with 'dynamic' hip-hop song
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
As mandatory COVID-19 quarantine lifted, Afghan evacuees in S. Korea enjoy outdoor activities
-
September logs biggest number of bicycle accident deaths
-
(LEAD) New cases in 1,800s for second day amid spread in capital area