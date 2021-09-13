N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, state media said Monday.
The test-firings took place on Saturday and Sunday after two years of research, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance.... has been pushed forward according to the scientific and
reliable weapon system development process for the past two years," the KCNA said.
"Detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. were conducted with success," it added.
