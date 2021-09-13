Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles

All News 06:12 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, state media said Monday.

The test-firings took place on Saturday and Sunday after two years of research, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"The development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance.... has been pushed forward according to the scientific and
reliable weapon system development process for the past two years," the KCNA said.

"Detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. were conducted with success," it added.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!