Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung solidifies landslide lead in ruling party's primary race (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung secures commanding lead in ruling party's primary race (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung wins consecutive victories in ruling party's primary race (Donga llbo)
-- Death of pub owner caused by financial difficulty from COVID-19 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump, Abe to play role in building peace on Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)
-- Yoon to be probed by his former aide-turned-prosecutor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lease on deposit disappears in Seoul (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung secures overwhelming lead in ruling party's primary race (Hankyoreh)
-- Union of tower crane workers becomes corrupt job agency (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Retail investors can buy shares worth 1 mln won by splitting them (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 40,000 shipbuilding workers leave their workplaces (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea surpasses U.S., Japan in first vaccine doses (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Calls for unity as divided US marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 (Korea Herald)
-- Policy failure to tame home prices brings social mobility crisis (Korea Times)
(END)
