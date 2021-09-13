(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 13)

Police referred the case to the prosecution, recommending that criminal charges, without physical detention, be brought against only six of the 27 suspected figures. Among the six is independent counsel Park Young-soo who investigated former President Park Geun-hye on corruption charges. He is suspected of receiving a Porsche sports car as a rental car free of charge from the swindler. However, he claimed that he returned the car after driving it for two days and that he paid 2.5 million won in rental fees through a lawyer later.