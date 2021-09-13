Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rise 31 pct in first 10 days of Sept.

All News 08:59 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 30.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September on the back of robust demand for petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$19.5 billion in the Sept. 1-10 period, compared with $14.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This file photo, taken Aug. 2, 2021, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

