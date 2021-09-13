Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 20

Incheon 29/21 Sunny 20

Suwon 30/20 Sunny 20

Cheongju 29/20 Sunny 20

Daejeon 28/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 20

Gangneung 27/19 Rain 20

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/25 Rain 70

Daegu 27/20 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/22 Cloudy 30

(END)

