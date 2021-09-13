Seoul stocks open nearly flat on U.S. stock slump
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Monday as investors braced for a fall on Wall Street last week amid concerns over rising inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.17 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,124.59 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks got off to a slow start, following North Korean state media saying Monday the communist state had successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend.
Local stocks also came under selling pressure after U.S. data pointed to rising inflation in the world's largest economy.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.93 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.48 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.37 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 0.43 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.54 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.73 percent. No. 1 bank Kakao Bank shed 2.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,172.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.5 won from the previous session's close.
