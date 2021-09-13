Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai restarts local plant on resumed parts supply

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it has restarted production at a local plant on the resumed supply of electronic components.

Hyundai Motor halted the Asan plant on Sept. 9 and 10 due to lack of chip parts, resulting in production losses of 2,000 vehicles, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The 300,000-unit-a-year Asan plant produces the Sonata sedan and the Santa Fe SUV.

Previously, the Asan plant suspended operations from July 13 to Aug. 6 to upgrade the facilities before it begins production of the IONIQ 6 midsize sedan later this year.

In February, the maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV unveiled the IONIQ5 all-electric model embedded with its own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) in line with rival carmakers' electrification push.

Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 next year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.

It has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 crossover vehicle at a local charging station. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

