Heavy rain expected across southern areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's southern areas will likely receive heavy rain Monday due to the indirect influence of Typhoon Chanthu, currently moving toward the waters near Shanghai, the state weather agency said.
The southern island of Jeju is forecast to see precipitation levels ranging between 30 mm to 50 mm per hour, with thunder and lightning expected on some parts of the island, due to the heavy winds from the typhoon approaching from the southwest, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The southwestern South Jeolla Province is also expected to see downpours beginning Monday evening.
The KMA said Chanthu was located above waters 330 kilometers northeast of Taipei as of 3 a.m. Its maximum wind speed was recorded at 43 meters per second.
The storm will likely reach waters off Jeju Island and Korea's southern coast around Wednesday and Thursday, the agency added.
As the storm closes in on the Korean Peninsula, the rain is expected to affect other southern regions as well, including many parts of South Gyeongsang Province in the southeast and North Jeolla Province in the southwest Tuesday.
Precipitation levels could reach more than 500 mm in some parts of Jeju, 80 mm in South Jeolla Province and 40 mm in South Gyeongsang Province throughout Wednesday, according to the KMA.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Less than 30 pct of women think Korean society is safe: report
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile
-
(LEAD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday