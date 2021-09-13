S. Korea eyes to commercialize marine biomaterial in partnership with CJ
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's oceans ministry said Monday it has inked an initial agreement with CJ CheilJedang Corp., a local food manufacturer, to carry out joint researches on marine resources that can potentially be used to produce foodstuffs, cosmetics and other consumer goods.
Under the memorandum of understanding, CJ CheilJedang and the National Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea will exchange research data on marine resources and venture into ways to apply them to commercial products, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
The national institute currently operates the Marine Bio Bank, which manages the database of more than 7,600 biomaterials obtained from the ocean.
"The bank currently holds various marine materials that can be used to produce foodstuffs, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products," the ministry said in a statement. "The agreement with CJ will speed up the development of consumer products that utilize such materials."
The agreement will also pave the way for the two sides to foster marine experts and share related infrastructures.
The ministry, meanwhile, plans to expand such cooperation with more South Korean businesses to further foster the country's marine industry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile