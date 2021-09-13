Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. military says N.K. missile launches show threats it poses to int'l community

All News 11:13 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's test-firing of long-range cruise missiles shows the threats the country poses to the region and beyond, the U.S. military said.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said earlier Monday the country successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missiles over the weekend with the missiles hitting targets 1,500 kilometers away.

"We are aware of reports of DPRK cruise missile launches. We will continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our allies and partners," the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement released just hours after the North's announcement.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"This activity highlights DPRK's continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbors and the international community," the statement said. "The U.S. commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has said an in-depth analysis is underway in close cooperation with U.S. intelligence authorities but refused to confirm details, including where the tests were conducted and if they detected the launches in advance.

The latest firing marks the third known major missile test by the communist country so far this year.

On March 21, the North fired two cruise missiles off the west coast, followed by the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea just four days later.

This combined photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 13, 2021, shows a long-range cruise missile being fired from a launcher and flying in the sky, as Pyongyang test-fired new long-range cruise missiles on Sept. 11 and 12. The missiles "traveled for 7,580 seconds along oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the air above the territorial land and waters" in North Korea and "hit targets 1,500 km away," according to the KCNA. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

