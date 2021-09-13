The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 13, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.82 0.81
2-M 0.88 0.86
3-M 0.92 0.91
6-M 1.09 1.07
12-M 1.33 1.29
