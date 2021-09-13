Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on U.S. stock slump
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Monday morning as investor sentiment weakened after a fall on Wall Street last week amid concerns over rising inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 13.73 points, or 0.44 percent, to 3,112.03 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a slow start, as North Korea said earlier in the day that the communist state had successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend.
Local stocks also came under selling pressure after U.S. data pointed to rising inflation in the world's largest economy.
Tech and steel traded higher in Seoul, while most other market heavyweights slumped.
Top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.66 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.95 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.98 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 0.54 percent. The country's largest steelmaker POSCO rose 1.67 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat, but top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.73 percent. No. 1 bank Kakao Bank plunged 4.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
