(LEAD) BTS wins 3 titles, including Group of the Year, at MTV Video Music Awards

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop sensation BTS has won three trophies at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, including Group of the Year, tying for the most awards with Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X.
BTS won Group of the Year, Best K-pop and Song of Summer at the annual awards show held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday (U.S. time), MTV said on its website.
The septet was nominated for a total of seven titles, a record high for the group, the other four being Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best Editing.
The boy band delivered their acceptance speeches via video as they could not attend the ceremony in person.
"We feel your love every minute and second," they said after winning Group of the Year, thanking the VMAs and fans, according to Billboard.
"Thanks for this award. Sorry we couldn't be there, but hopefully next time we will," they added after taking home the award for Best K-pop for "Butter."
"We've been so blessed and grateful for all of the love we received this year. Shoutout to ARMY! You're the best people in the world. We'll keep bringing great music for all of you guys. Love you all!" the group said, referring to its fan club.
BTS also won the third award, Song of Summer, for "Butter." The summery disco-pop song is the group's second English single. Last week, it bounced back to No. 1 on Billboard's main singles charts, the Hot 100, claiming the top spot for a total of 10 weeks.
The seven-piece act has won Group of the Year, previously known as Best Group, every year since 2019. This year, it beat fellow K-pop star BLACKPINK to grab the trophy.
This is also the third straight year the group has won Best K-pop against the likes of (G)I-DLE for "Dumdi Dumdi," BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez for "Ice Cream," Monsta X for "Gambler," Seventeen for "Ready to love" and Twice for "Alcohol-Free."
The award for Song of the Year, which BTS was nominated for for its megahit "Dynamite," went to American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo for "drivers license."
Best Pop, Best Editing and Best Choreography -- categories BTS competed in for "Butter" -- were awarded respectively to Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon for "Peaches," Silk Sonic, a collaboration between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, for "Leave the Door Open" and Harry Styles for "Treat People with Kindness."
BTS was first nominated for the VMAs in 2019, when it went on to win Best Group and Best K-pop. Last year, the band won Best Group, Best Choreography, Best Pop and Best K-pop.
