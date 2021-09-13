G-treebnt to raise 40 bln won via stock offering
All News 13:43 September 13, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- G-treebnt Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 40 billion won(US$34 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.24 million common shares at a price of 9,418 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
