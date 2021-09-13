Marvel's 'Shang-chi' tops weekend S. Korean box office for 2nd straight week
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Marvel Studios' latest film "Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has topped South Korea's box office for the second consecutive weekend, attracting over 1 million moviegoers since its release, data showed Monday.
The American superhero flick brought over 297,000 people to the theaters over the Friday-Sunday period, bringing its combined total to over 1.2 million in less than two weeks since it was released on Sept. 1, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
It is the 10th title released here this year to surpass the 1 million threshold, following the local action movie "Escape from Mogadishu," Marvel's previous release "Black Widow," Hollywood actioner "F9" and others.
Marvel's first film with an Asian lead revolves around Shang-chi, played by Simu Liu, who must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.
"Mogadishu," currently the most-viewed film of the year in South Korea, ranked second at the weekend box office with over 80,000 moviegoers, stepping up a notch from the previous weekend.
Another homegrown actioner, "Hostage: Missing Celebrity," fell to third place with over 68,700 attendees, followed by local disaster-comedy "Sinkhole."
Japanese animated film "Your Name.," Shinkai Makoto's 2017 piece recently rereleased, ranked No. 5, while the newly released female-led action movie "Gunpowder Milkshake" ranked No. 6.
A total of 608,000 people went to the theaters over the weekend, down about 35 percent from 933,000 the previous week, according to KOFIC.
