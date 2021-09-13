Moon emphasizes strategic communication with Australia over global issues
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that his country and Australia should strengthen strategic communication in various global fields, such as the response to infectious diseases, climate change, disarmament and nonproliferation.
Moon made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton at Cheong Wa Dae, while defining the two countries as middle powers and exemplary democracies representing the Asia-Pacific region.
The two ministers are in Seoul to hold "two plus two" talks with their South Korean counterparts, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Moon said the two ministers' simultaneous visits to South Korea demonstrate Australia's strong commitment to further strengthening its strategic partnership.
"South Korea also attaches great importance to diplomatic and security cooperation with Australia," the president said.
Moon and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed to elevate their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" during their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit in Britain in June.
Moon said South Korea feels grateful to Australia for fighting in the Korean War, and shedding blood to protect its peace and freedom.
"In addition, Australia is South Korea's largest trading partner in the Oceania region, and South Korea is Australia's fourth-largest trading partner," he said, expressing hope that bilateral relations will be further strengthened, and exchanges and cooperation between the two countries will become active again.
In response, the Australian ministers said both countries are friendly and important strategic partners.
(END)
