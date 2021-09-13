KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 7,950 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 125,000 DN 1,500
KCC 459,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 114,000 UP 500
ORION Holdings 16,300 UP 100
BukwangPharm 21,350 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 82,800 UP 5,900
AmoreG 52,600 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 205,000 DN 1,500
Daewoong 36,000 DN 300
SamyangFood 80,900 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 435,000 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,201,000 UP 47,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,520 DN 70
KAL 31,200 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,300 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,750 DN 400
LX INT 30,750 UP 2,900
DongkukStlMill 20,200 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 229,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,900 DN 600
Kogas 38,850 UP 1,350
Hanwha 35,250 DN 200
DB HiTek 59,000 DN 800
CJ 104,000 0
SK hynix 106,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 738,000 UP 19,000
DL 70,700 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,850 0
KIA CORP. 82,600 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 128,000 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 38,450 UP 200
HITEJINRO 34,350 DN 150
Yuhan 65,400 UP 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 0
DOOSAN 90,000 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 2,660 UP 55
Hyundai M&F INS 25,150 DN 150
