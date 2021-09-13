Daesang 25,000 UP 150

SKNetworks 5,430 DN 20

LG Corp. 94,800 UP 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 UP 4,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 89,500 UP 4,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 54,000 UP 700

Shinsegae 274,500 DN 1,000

Nongshim 290,500 DN 2,500

SGBC 93,500 UP 2,000

Hyosung 121,500 DN 1,500

LOTTE 35,100 UP 300

BoryungPharm 16,900 UP 550

DB INSURANCE 61,100 UP 700

SamsungElec 76,300 UP 1,000

NHIS 13,300 DN 200

DongwonInd 241,500 UP 500

LotteChilsung 148,000 DN 1,000

SK Discovery 51,700 UP 2,400

LS 66,500 DN 500

GC Corp 374,500 UP 20,500

GCH Corp 33,750 UP 1,600

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,990 UP 40

GS E&C 44,500 DN 500

POSCO 375,000 UP 15,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 741,000 DN 9,000

KPIC 238,500 UP 7,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,780 DN 10

SKC 175,500 UP 2,000

GS Retail 34,200 UP 50

Ottogi 505,000 DN 6,000

HtlShilla 87,000 DN 1,300

Hanmi Science 71,900 0

SamsungElecMech 185,000 DN 3,000

Hanssem 114,500 DN 2,500

KSOE 114,500 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,850 UP 1,750

OCI 143,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 69,800 DN 400

KorZinc 528,000 UP 20,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,470 UP 50

(MORE)