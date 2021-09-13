KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 25,000 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,430 DN 20
LG Corp. 94,800 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 158,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,500 UP 4,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,000 UP 700
Shinsegae 274,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 290,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 93,500 UP 2,000
Hyosung 121,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE 35,100 UP 300
BoryungPharm 16,900 UP 550
DB INSURANCE 61,100 UP 700
SamsungElec 76,300 UP 1,000
NHIS 13,300 DN 200
DongwonInd 241,500 UP 500
LotteChilsung 148,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 51,700 UP 2,400
LS 66,500 DN 500
GC Corp 374,500 UP 20,500
GCH Corp 33,750 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,990 UP 40
GS E&C 44,500 DN 500
POSCO 375,000 UP 15,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 741,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 238,500 UP 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,780 DN 10
SKC 175,500 UP 2,000
GS Retail 34,200 UP 50
Ottogi 505,000 DN 6,000
HtlShilla 87,000 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 71,900 0
SamsungElecMech 185,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 114,500 DN 2,500
KSOE 114,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,850 UP 1,750
OCI 143,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 69,800 DN 400
KorZinc 528,000 UP 20,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,470 UP 50
