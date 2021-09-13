KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 33,550 DN 750
F&F Holdings 37,550 DN 650
MERITZ SECU 5,390 DN 90
HyundaiMipoDock 72,900 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 49,950 DN 550
S-Oil 98,900 UP 2,500
LG Innotek 227,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 258,000 UP 9,500
HMM 38,250 0
HYUNDAI WIA 85,000 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 197,500 DN 3,500
Mobis 265,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 49,250 DN 550
S-1 85,500 DN 800
ZINUS 79,500 DN 1,500
Hanchem 317,500 DN 1,000
DWS 68,600 UP 1,200
KEPCO 23,850 UP 500
SamsungSecu 48,850 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 14,800 UP 100
SKTelecom 302,500 DN 4,500
SNT MOTIV 54,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 48,400 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 167,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,150 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 5,790 DN 100
Hanon Systems 16,050 0
SK 265,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 67,200 DN 600
Handsome 40,600 DN 100
Asiana Airlines 24,150 UP 300
COWAY 77,300 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 DN 500
IBK 10,250 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,800 UP 700
SamsungEng 22,800 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 129,500 UP 500
PanOcean 7,240 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 23,150 DN 350
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile