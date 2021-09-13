KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,750 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 20,100 UP 300
LG Uplus 14,450 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 DN 400
KT&G 82,000 UP 400
DHICO 20,300 DN 100
Doosanfc 49,450 DN 850
LG Display 20,200 UP 150
Kangwonland 27,900 DN 150
NAVER 408,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 124,500 DN 5,500
NCsoft 591,000 DN 16,000
KIWOOM 121,500 0
DSME 28,300 UP 500
DSINFRA 10,400 DN 650
DWEC 6,980 0
DongwonF&B 203,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,950 UP 100
LGH&H 1,378,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 747,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 45,850 DN 1,350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,500 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 143,000 DN 3,500
Celltrion 262,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 27,200 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,500 0
KIH 88,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 30,600 DN 100
GS 42,000 UP 50
CJ CGV 31,100 DN 100
LIG Nex1 50,300 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 45,900 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 3,355 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 191,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 19,450 UP 700
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile