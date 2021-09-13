KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 249,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 36,750 UP 1,950
KBFinancialGroup 51,800 UP 300
Hansae 24,450 UP 1,650
LX HAUSYS 84,300 DN 700
Youngone Corp 44,850 UP 2,050
CSWIND 75,900 UP 600
GKL 15,850 DN 100
KOLON IND 94,400 DN 500
HanmiPharm 303,500 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 7,970 UP 50
emart 170,000 0
GKL 15,850 DN 100
KOLMAR KOREA 48,250 UP 750
HANJINKAL 63,100 UP 300
DoubleUGames 58,300 UP 300
CUCKOO 23,750 UP 100
COSMAX 132,500 UP 500
MANDO 60,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 59,700 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 41,600 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,850 UP 750
Netmarble 121,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 451,500 UP 4,500
ORION 123,500 0
ORION 123,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 DN 500
BGF Retail 179,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 329,500 UP 28,500
HDC-OP 28,250 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 726,000 DN 30,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 679,000 0
SKBS 289,500 DN 10,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 UP 50
KakaoBank 64,600 DN 4,300
HYBE 264,000 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 233,000 UP 7,500
DL E&C 138,500 DN 3,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,050 0
(END)
