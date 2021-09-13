Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun decides to drop out of ruling party's primary

All News 16:21 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Chung Sye-kyun, former prime minister and presidential hopeful, on Monday decided to drop out of the ruling party's presidential primary race, according to his campaign team representatives.

The former business executive-turned-politician decided to end his primary race after holding a meeting with his campaign team and plans to hold a press conference to announce his decision at the National Assembly later in the day.

Chung, a former six-term lawmaker, stepped down as prime minister in April after serving a 15-month stint, mainly preoccupied with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, a presidential hopeful of the ruling Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting with representatives of the Korea Association of Realtors at the association's headquarters in Seoul on Aug. 13, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)


