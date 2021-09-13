Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK reports 9 COVID-19 cases from new arrivals

All News 16:12 September 13, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Six American soldiers and three family members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

Four of the service members and a family member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others arrived at Incheon international airport, west of the capital, via commercial flights between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6, according to the U.S. military.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affailited population to 1,409.

This file photo, taken on Jan. 26, 2021, shows U.S. service members at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 #USFK
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!