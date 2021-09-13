USFK reports 9 COVID-19 cases from new arrivals
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Six American soldiers and three family members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.
Four of the service members and a family member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others arrived at Incheon international airport, west of the capital, via commercial flights between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6, according to the U.S. military.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affailited population to 1,409.
