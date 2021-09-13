S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 13, 2021
All News 16:30 September 13, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.086 1.074 +1.2
2-year TB 1.385 1.364 +2.1
3-year TB 1.525 1.501 +2.4
10-year TB 2.037 2.006 +3.1
2-year MSB 1.391 1.358 +3.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.962 1.936 +2.6
91-day CD 1.000 0.960 +4.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
Most Saved
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday
-
(URGENT) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missile