Top court dismisses Mitsubishi's appeal of asset seizure order
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top court has confirmed a lower court's order to seize Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s assets here to compensate wartime forced labor victims, judicial officials said Monday.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Japanese company's appeal of a court order to seize its six patent rights and two trademark rights registered in South Korea.
In 2018, the top court ordered Mitsubishi to compensate South Korean workers who were mobilized into forced labor in the company's plants in Japan during World War II.
Mitsubishi defied the ruling, claiming the reparation issue was fully and finally settled by a treaty signed between the two nations in 1965 to normalize ties.
The plaintiffs asked the Daejeon District Court in the central city to seize the company's assets in South Korea and the court accepted their request in March 2019.
The Japanese firm appealed the decision. After an appellate court rejected its appeal in February, the brought the case to the Supreme Court.
Korea was under Japan's brutal colonial rule from 1910-45. South Korea says Japanese leaders do not sincerely repent for the country's past wrongdoings and refuse to take full legal responsibility. Japan claims all reparation issues were settled in the 1965 treaty.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-
Heavy rain expected across southern areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
-
New cases fall under 1,500 on fewer tests; potential upticks worrisome during holiday