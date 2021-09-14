Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:13 September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Logistics firms hide after sowing discord between couriers, distributors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Military failed to detect N. Korea's cruise missile provocation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fair Trade Commission takes aim at Kakao founder Kim Beom-su (Donga Ilbo)
-- Chung Sye-kyun, ranked No. 4, quits ruling party primary (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party blames prosecution; opposition party calls out spy chief (Segye Times)
-- Mayor says Seoul became civic groups' ATM, spent 1 tln won over 10 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. did not even know N.K. fired Tomahawk-type missiles for 2 straight days (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- As Kakao absorbed 93 firms, not a single restriction imposed (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea test-fires 1,500-km cruise missile, military could not even detect it (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fair Trade Commission takes aim at Kakao founder (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- People in 20s, 30s become department store VIPs (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North's missiles fly under the radars of South, U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles (Korea Herald)
-- North Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles (Korea Times)
