(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 14)

When they agreed to dole out 250,000 won ($210) to each individual in the bottom 88 percent bracket in terms of health insurance premium, the National Health Insurance Service advanced an adverse opinion that it is not an adequate standard because it does not reflect income changes properly. But they ignored the opinion. Furthermore, they did not give reasonable grounds for the 88 percent standard. Discontent was effectively predicted. Retired landlords may receive the aid if their incomes are small, while working couples may not if they earn decent salaries though they are houseless tenants. The number of complaints filed with the Anti-Corruption & Civil rights Commission alone surpassed 65,000 in five days until last Friday. Considering that complaints can also be filed with district community service centers, the number would be a lot higher than that.