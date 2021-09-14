(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 14)

What's dumbfounding is that the ministry ― back then ― had emphatically expressed its willingness to rapidly spend the allotted budget. Yet the implementation of its proposed projects has in fact been slow. A project to let individuals experience jobs at small- and medium-sized firms and public institutions reports that only 3.8 percent of the budget has been used so far as both jobseekers and businesses have shown little interest in state-financed short-term jobs. And not a single penny has been spent on a project to provide online coding classes for young people and middle-aged women.