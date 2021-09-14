Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies

September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Rev. Cho Yong-gi, the founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, died Tuesday. He was 85.

The pastor emeritus of the world's largest congregation had been under medical treatment since suffering a cerebral hemorrhage last year.

This photo, provided by Yoido Full Gospel Church, shows Rev. Cho Yong-gi. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
