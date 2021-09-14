Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
All News 10:34 September 14, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Two service members tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total caseload among the military population to 1,662, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The soldiers both stationed in the central city of Sejong tested positive following their recent vacation, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea added 1,497 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily figure has hovered above 1,000 since mid-July.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
Most Saved
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
Heavy rain expected across southern areas as Typhoon Chanthu approaches