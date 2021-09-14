Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

All News 10:34 September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Two service members tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total caseload among the military population to 1,662, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The soldiers both stationed in the central city of Sejong tested positive following their recent vacation, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, South Korea added 1,497 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily figure has hovered above 1,000 since mid-July.

In this file photo, a soldier undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing station in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on June 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!