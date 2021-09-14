Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to buy car produced under Gwangju win-win job creation project

All News 10:34 September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday preordered a brand-new mini SUV produced under his administration's signature "win-win" job creation campaign, according to his office.

The president made a reservation online in person to purchase the vehicle, called Casper, for private use, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said. Moon plans to continue to use it even after retiring in May 2022, she added.

Hyundai Motor Co. is scheduled to roll out the Casper model at the Gwangju Global Motors (GGM) facilities in the city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday. It is the first car manufactured at the factory created under a 2019 deal among workers and employers as well as the private and public sectors.

Moon is buying the SUV to encourage the success of the "Gwangju-type" job creation project, which his government has been pushing in a bid to help revitalize regional economies, Park added.

President Moon Jae-in preorders a Casper mini SUV online at his office in Seoul on Sept. 14, 2021, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
A photo of a Casper mini SUV is seen on a computer screen, as President Moon Jae-in preorders it at his office in Seoul on Sept. 14, 2021, in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!