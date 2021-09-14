Samsung releases new monitor designed for video conferences
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday released a new monitor suitable for video meetings as the tech giant aims to expand its presence amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
Samsung's new monitor, S40VA, comes with a pop-up webcam and microphone on the top of its display. It allows consumers to use it only when needed, offering an enhanced design look and security.
The 24-inch monitor, which comes with an IPS display panel with a viewing angle of 178 degrees, is also installed with a built-in speaker.
The new webcam monitor will be availablgggge in major markets in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia. In South Korea, the product will be sold at 380,000 won (US$324).
Samsung said the new monitor boasts an infrared camera with 2 million pixels that also received Windows Hello certification, Microsoft Corp.'s face recognition security tool, allowing people to use login services without entering passwords.
The product also comes with various eye-protection and ergonomic features.
Samsung expects demand for its new webcam monitor to be strong as work-from-home and distance learning have becoming more prevalent amid the prolonged pandemic.
Samsung was the world's fifth-largest PC monitor vendor last year, according to market researcher International Data Corp.
