The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 14, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.83 0.82
2-M 0.89 0.88
3-M 0.93 0.92
6-M 1.10 1.09
12-M 1.35 1.33
(END)
