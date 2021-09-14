Seoul stocks up late Tues. morning ahead of U.S. inflation data release
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Tuesday morning as investors await the release of U.S. consumer price data, seeking more clues about the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.83 points, or 0.86 percent, to trade at 3,154.69 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bullish on strong foreign and institutional buying, as investors expect the U.S. consumer prices, set to be released Tuesday (U.S. time), to lose upward momentum.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.76 percent, largely on expectations that the Fed would not hurry to roll back its accommodative policies in the Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver dipped 2.57 percent, and its rival Kakao slumped 4.42 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics increased 0.33 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.93 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 1.07 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,171.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.15 percent from the previous session's close.
