Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases under 1,500 for 2nd day; infections in capital area at peak
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed under 1,500 for the second straight day Tuesday as health authorities worry about a potential virus flare-up during a major holiday that starts later this week.
The country added 1,497 COVID-19 cases, including 1,463 local infections, raising the total caseload to 275,910, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul Metro union calls off planned walkout on last-minute deal
SEOUL -- The unionized workers of Seoul Metro, operator of the Seoul subway system, called off a planned walkout that was set to take place Tuesday as they reached a last-minute deal with the management.
The deal was reached shortly before midnight following a marathon negotiation that began at 3 p.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
SEOUL -- Rev. Cho Yong-gi, the founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, died Tuesday. He was 85.
The pastor emeritus of the world's largest congregation passed away at 7:13 a.m. at a Seoul hospital. He had been under medical treatment suffering a cerebral hemorrhage since last year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral talks on N.K. diplomacy
TOKYO/SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral talks in Tokyo on Tuesday about efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea amid renewed tensions over the recalcitrant regime's recent missile launches.
The talks between Seoul's nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively, came after the North test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend amid signs of its reactivation of a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
-----------------
Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in OS, app markets
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has decided to fine global tech giant Google 207.4 billion won (US$176.8 million) for its alleged abuse of the market dominance in the mobile operating system and app markets.
Since 2016, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has been looking into Google over allegations it obstructed local smartphone makers, such as Samsung Electronics Co., from using operating systems developed by rivals.
-----------------
Kakao under pressure to revamp businesses amid growing scrutiny
SEOUL -- South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp. faces increasing scrutiny from regulators and politicians over its online platform empire that could prompt a rethink of its rapid business expansion in recent years.
Last week, financial regulators cautioned fintech companies, including Kakao subsidiary Kakao Pay, to follow new consumer protection rules and receive licenses for some of its services by Sept. 24 or risk shutting down.
-----------------
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in met with the members of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band, at his office Tuesday and awarded them the certificates of appointment as his special envoy for public diplomacy.
BTS will begin activities in earnest as the "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture" by attending an annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York next week, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Chinese FM to visit S. Korea for talks amid renewed N.K. tensions
SEOUL -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was set to visit South Korea on Tuesday for talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong amid renewed tensions in the wake of North Korea's test-firings of long-range cruise missiles.
Wang is scheduled to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, later in the day, on a two-day trip, just days after the North test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend while also showing signs of reactivating a plutonium-producing nuclear reactor.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea after latest missile launch: White House
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains open to diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea, a White House spokesperson said Monday, despite North Korea's missile launch that it said poses threat to U.S. allies in the region.
Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy spokeswoman for the White House, said the U.S. offer to meet anywhere, anytime also remains unchanged.
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media