Vice FM Choi meets senior Qatari officials to discuss bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has met with senior officials in Qatar to discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan during his visit to the country this week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
On Monday, Choi held separate talks with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and Minister of Municipality and Environment Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie, with a focus on strengthening exchanges between the two countries.
During the meeting with Al-Muraikhi, Choi expressed appreciation for Qatar's provision of diplomatic help when the South Korean Embassy in Kabul withdrew its personnel to Qatar due to the security conditions following the Taliban's return to power.
Choi also asked for Qatar's support for South Korean businesses seeking to continuously participate in Qatar's major projects related to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.
Al-Muraikhi stressed the need to expand the two countries' cooperation into various areas, including public health, culture, tourism and education, beyond the economic sector, the ministry said.
During his talks with the minister of municipality and environment, Choi called for Qatar's cooperation to help South Korean businesses join major construction and infrastructure projects in the country.
This week, Choi also plans to visit Oman to hold talks with senior officials there to strengthen bilateral cooperation, as the country supports operations of South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit, operating in waters off Africa.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
S. Korea to consider shift to 'living with COVID-19' at end of October: top health official
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
-
Typhoon Chanthu forecast to affect S. Korea this week
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media