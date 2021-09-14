Actor Ha Jung-woo fined 30 mln won for illegal propofol use
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Actor Ha Jung-woo was fined 30 million won (US$25,600) Tuesday for illegal use of propofol in 2019.
The Seoul Central District Court ordered the 43-year-old screen star to pay a fine of 30 million won and forfeiture of 88,749 won for violating the Narcotics Control Act. The sentence was heavier than the 10 million-won fine sought by the prosecution.
Prosecutors had pressed a summary indictment against Ha on charges of taking shots of the anesthesia-inducing medication for non-medical purposes between January and September in 2019, but the court put him to a formal trial. A summary indictment is a measure taken on minor crimes in which an accused can be exempt from a trial with court approval.
The actor admitted to all the charges against him and asked for leniency during the first court hearing last month.
Delivering the ruling, the court said that the accused colluded with his doctor to fabricate his medical records to cover up illicit drug use.
"Ha's responsibility is heavier as he is a popular actor," the court said.
But it does not seem like Ha visited the hospital only to receive propofol injections or has drug dependence, the court added, noting that it also took into consideration that he deeply regrets his action and has no previous criminal record.
After the court ruling, Ha said he accepts the decision and will try to live a "more responsible and healthy life."
The actor has starred in a number of films, including "The Chaser" (2008), "The Handmaiden" (2016) and the 2017-18 smash hit series "Along With the Gods."
