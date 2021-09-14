Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon names new chief state auditor

All News 15:37 September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in nominated Choe Jae-hae, a former senior official at the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), Tuesday to lead the key state agency.

The post has remained vacant for more than two months since the sudden resignation of Choe Jae-hyeong to run for next year's presidential election. He soon joined the main opposition People Power Party. He had half an year left in his four-year tenure as top state auditor.

The nominee, currently a non-standing auditor at LS Cable & System Ltd., worked as a ranking official at the BAI.

He is subject to the National Assembly's confirmation hearing, the date of which has yet to be set.

This photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae shows Choe Jae-hae, nominated to lead the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

